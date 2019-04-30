Man charged in fatal crash with Uber car on I-55

A man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing a crash that killed a woman in a ride-hailing car on the South Side.

Rami Matariyeh, 23, is charged with aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless homicide in the death of Jamie Poulos, who became trapped in a vehicle that burst into flames Sunday on I-55 at Damen Avenue, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. when Matariyeh sped down the southbound lanes and struck the rear of an Uber car, state police said. The Uber car lit on fire and three of its four occupants managed to escape.

Poulos, 23, was trapped in the in the rear seat of vehicle and died at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Matariyeh, of Homer Glen, left the scene but was arrested by state police at his home, police said. He was taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash. A passenger in his vehicle was also transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Matariyeh was formally charged Tuesday, police said. He is awaiting a bail hearing in Cook County court.

