Ramp closure in place through Monday at I-355 interchange in New Lenox

The ramp from U.S. Route 6 to the Veterans Memorial Tollway in southwest suburban New Lenox will be closed for repairs until Monday.

The ramp, which carries traffic from Maple Road to northbound I-355, closed at 10 p.m. Friday and was expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway. A posted detour will redirect traffic to the 159th Street interchange via Cedar Road, 167th Street and Gougar Road.

Traffic shifts will also be in place on the ramp from southbound I-355 to Maple until 3 p.m. Monday, tollway officials said.

The closure and traffic shift are part of pavement repairs to the I-355 interchange at Maple, tollway officials said. The work is expected to be finished by the end of April.