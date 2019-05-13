Ramp closures on I-190 at Mannheim Road to start Monday

Ramps on I-190 at Mannheim Road near northwest suburban Rosemont will close intermittently for a few weeks to allow for milling and resurfacing work.

Starting Monday and until the middle of June, partial lane closures will take place weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Inbound ramps will completely close Sundays through Thursdays between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and outbounds ramps will close between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., IDOT said.

On Fridays, inbound ramps will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, IDOT said. Outbound ramps will close from 11 p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Saturdays.

Saturdays, inbound ramps will close from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sundays, IDOT said. Outbound ramps will close from 8 p.m. Saturdays to 5 a.m. Sundays.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to pay attention to flaggers and signs.