Ramp from southbound Wacker to Harrison to close Tuesday, Wednesday

The ramp for drivers headed south on Wacker Driver toward Harrison Street will be closed for maintenance Tuesday and Wednesday in the South Loop, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The ramp will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., CDOT said.

Motorists headed south on Wacker will be detoured east on Jackson Boulevard, south on Wells Street and back to Harrison.