Ramp, lanes closing for 2 weeks on I-88 in DeKalb

The ramp connecting eastbound Reagan Memorial Tollway I-88 and Annie Glidden Road will be closed for two weeks while crews complete interchange reconstruction work in DeKalb.

Traffic will be rerouted in the area to accommodate repairs on the barrier wall and the tollway will be reduced from two lanes in each direction to one for a roadway resurfacing project, according to the Illinois Tollway.

The ramp closed Monday, with a posted detour rerouting traffic to exit at the Peace Road Interchange and take Lincoln Highway, the tollway said.

All other ramps will remain open and signs will be posted to make drivers aware of the detour, officials said.

Bridge decks on the ramp will also be repaired this year and all four ramps connecting I-88 to Annie Glidden Road are scheduled to be rebuilt. Lighting will also be improved in the area, officials said.

Lanes will close to ensure safe traffic shifts and work zones despite narrow shoulders on the tollway, officials said.

The tollway plans to resurface and rebuild ramps and bridges at six interchanges on I-88 between Illinois Route 251 and Orchard Road. The reconstruction began in the spring and work on the ramp is expected to wrap up by the end of the fall, according to the tollway.