Randolph Street bridge over Chicago River closed for testing

The Randolph Street bridge over the Chicago River in the Loop is closed until Thursday afternoon for testing.

The bridge closed about 9 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen about 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Vehicles will be detoured to westbound Madison Street via southbound Wacker Drive, then to northbound Canal Street and back to westbound Randolph Street, according to CDOT.

Bicyclists may also use southbound Wells Street to westbound Madison Street to northbound Canal Street and back to westbound Randolph as an alternative.