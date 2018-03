Randolph Street Bridge to close for testing Monday

The Randolph Street Bridge over the Chicago River is scheduled to close for testing Monday morning.

The closure will last from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure is for testing before the new boating season begins. Motorists traveling west on Randolph are advised to turn south on Wacker, then west on Madison to go over the river.

Drivers can then turn north on Canal to Randolph, CDOT said.