Randolph Street restaurants, including Au Cheval, evacuated in Tuesday fire

Three popular eateries and bars in the West Loop neighborhood were briefly emptied out Tuesday night due to a blaze inside a grease chute.

About 8:05 p.m., patrons at the Bad Hunter, Au Cheval and Lone Wolf restaurants in the 800 block of West Randolph Street evacuated after a grease chute inside the first location caught on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

About 60 firefighters responded to the scene as flames spread up the grease chute, CFD said. The fire was quickly contained at 8:27 p.m., however, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday.