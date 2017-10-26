Randolph to close between Michigan and State this weekend

A two-block stretch of Randolph Street in the Loop will be closed this weekend for removal of the old CTA station.

Randolph will close between Michigan and State at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Local access to Garland and Benton courts will be available from Michigan and Lake, according to CDOT.

Drivers on Michigan should use Madison or Wacker to head west through the Loop, and turn on State to reach Randolph, where they can continue west.

Also between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, portions of the Loop elevated tracks along Lake and Wabash will be closed.

The closure is for removal of the old elevated CTA station at Randolph and Wabash.