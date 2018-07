Rare white lion debuts at Texas zoo

Luna, a 7-week-old white African lion cub, makes her public debut at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas. | Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP

A rare, 7-week-old white lion cub is on public display at an animal sanctuary in northeastern Texas.

Luna, a white African lioness, made her debut last week at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas.