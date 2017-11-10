Rash of burglaries hits homes in Burnside, West Chesterfield

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries reported over the past two weeks in the Burnside and West Chesterfield neighborhoods on the South Side.

Most recently, someone entered a home about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East 89th Place by forcing open a rear window, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The suspect or suspects stole jewelry and electronic equipment.

A similar burglary occurred when someone who broke in through a rear window stole jewelry and electronics sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday from a home in the 9400 block of South Calumet, police said.

Sometime between midnight Oct. 28 and 7 a.m. Oct. 29, someone forced entry to the front door of a home in the 700 block of East 90th Place and stole electronic equipment, police said.

Sometime between 5 a.m. Oct. 27 and 6:45 a.m. Oct. 28, someone forced open the rear window of a home in the 500 block of East 87th Place and took electronics, police said. Between 4:30 p.m. and 6:46 p.m. Oct. 27, someone forced open the side window of a home in the 800 block of East 90th Place and stole tools.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.