Garage burglaries reported in Albany Park

Police are warning residents about a string of garage burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest side.

In each burglary, the suspects entered the garages through the side door or the overhead door and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 7 p.m. April 14 and 8 a.m. April 15 in the 4300 block of North Saint Louis;

about 6:30 a.m. April 19 in the 4200 block of North Avers;

about 6:45 a.m. April 19 in the 4300 block of North Springfield;

between 7:30 p.m. April 24 and 2 a.m. April 27 in the 4300 block of North Drake; and

about 3 p.m. April 30 in the 3700 block of West Wilson.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.