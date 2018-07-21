Unpublished notes from ’94 meeting with Mandela donated to Northwestern library

Nelson Mandela with Tony O’Reilly, chairman of H.J. Heinz Co., co-chairman of the South Africa Free Election Fund, and Ted Sorensen (right), senior partner at the New York firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, who conceptualized SAFE, a nonprofit that raised more than $6.5 million for South African voter education. | Provided by Juliet Sorensen

As 1994 dawned, four months before South Africa was to hold its first democratic election — crowning Nelson Mandela its first black president — he’d huddled with supporters in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Over the course of those three days, the man destined to become a revered, international icon would open up about many things.

And the essence of his conversations were captured and preserved in “Notes for History,” a never-before-seen, eight-page document written by his good friend, Ted Sorensen, the longtime advisor and speechwriter to President John F. Kennedy who would go on to practice international law, helping emerging democracies.

The world on Wednesday commemorated what would have been the 100th birthday of one of the most revered leaders of the 20th century, with former President Barack Obama marking a celebration in South Africa with one of his highest-profile, post-White House speeches to date.

Meanwhile, in north suburban Chicago, this rare document was quietly donated to Northwestern University’s Melville J. Herskovits Library of African Studies, the Chicago Sun-Times learned.

Exclusively obtained and reviewed by the Sun-Times, the typewritten, double-spaced document contains some treasures. Some of its nuggets are perhaps well-known; others, not so much. To read all, however, is to be transported back in time.

The document, donated by Sorenson’s daughter, is, according to Ted Sorensen, “Recollections of My Conversations With Nelson Mandela, January 1-3, 1994,” composed “mostly in, and on a plane returning from Nassau, the Bahamas.”

There is politics, of course. Mandela shared that he disliked and distrusted former ally and Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, whom ANC colleagues had blamed for “unaccountable funds from right wing foreigners, et.” But he had high praise for fellow African National Congress leader Thabo Mbeki — who later served as South African president from 1999-2008, succeeding Mandela.

Mandela disliked Ronald Reagan, the document states. “He reported a Reagan statement to the effect that there was no African who was a true Democrat, later amending it to say that he had finally met one — Buthelezi.” But Mandela liked George H.W. Bush, “the first head of state to call him upon his release from prison, who was cordial and decent in all meetings and remained in touch after Bush’s defeat, even inviting him to stay at his home in Texas.”

And while Mandela deeply respected F.W. de Klerk, who was South Africa’s president from 1989-1994, Mandela did not trust the man with whom he had shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their work in securing a peaceful transition.

Within the notes are Mandela’s sharings of a personal nature: Mandela worried whether Americans understood his accent. He insisted on attending church every Sunday, no matter where he found himself on the globe; and he found it hard to break his childhood habit of two meals a day.

Mandela also shared that as a youth, he’d admired the white spot in the middle of his father’s hair, and used chalk to imitate it, but when his own hair began whitening, he was none too pleased. And Mandela said he had been trying to convince the granddaughter who was caring for him at home to go away to college, but she was refusing.

Mandela talked pop culture. According to the document, he was curious about the 1993 child sex abuse scandal surrounding Michael Jackson. “He asked whether I thought Michael Jackson, the singer, was guilty of sex abuse charges. NM found him surprisingly shy and unassertive offstage. Jackson had offered to come to South Africa and give three concerts to raise money for a school.” The allegations had surfaced in 1993, and Jackson reportedly settled with the family of 13-year-old Evan Chandler for some $23 million in January 1994.

Mandela was also quite impressed by actress Elizabeth Taylor, whose passion for battling HIV/AIDS mirrored his. Mandela said “she received a bigger standing ovation than his for an eloquent speech she gave on AIDS, a long text delivered wholly without looking at it,” when the two where honored for their AIDS work in Madrid in 1993. And he was impressed also with Kennedy’s widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis. Widely revered for her style and grace, Onassis died later that year, on May 19, 1994.

And guess what? Even Chicago turned up in those conversations.

Mandela “told how the Chicago police during his July visit had found a man in an apartment overlooking the place where he was to speak, with a rifle and telescopic lens — supposedly all innocent,” the document states.

“He is not indifferent to his security … but he realizes that he cannot prevent all snipers, that he must campaign in crowds … he would like to get a special BMW that apparently has a bulletproof bubble and bomb-proof structure (and liked my idea that the German government might give one to both him and DeKlerk).”

It was in 1993, during Mandela’s cross-country U.S. tour to raise money for his ANC party prior to the post-apartheid elections scheduled for late April 1994, that Mandela and his then-wife Winnie Mandela visited Chicago.

Hundreds had waited for hours outside City Hall for a glimpse of the icon who had been freed in 1990 after 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid. Former Mayor Richard M. Daley hosted him in the mayor’s offices, along with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, and others. He also attended a luncheon with Chicago pastors and a reception with the American Bar Association.

Sorensen’s New York law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison came on board as Mandela’s pro bono attorneys during the ’93 trip. A senior partner who counseled leaders like Mandela and Anwar Sadat of Egypt, it was Sorensen who conceptualized the South Africa Free Election Fund that ultimately raised more than $6.5 million to support voter education among millions of first-time voters.

Sorensen, author of the 2008 memoir, “Counselor: A Life at the Edge of History,” died at age 82 on Oct. 31, 2010. The rare document was discovered in 2011 within six large bankers’ boxes of personally meaningful documents the late attorney held onto, even as he was donating much of his papers to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. His daughter, Juliet Sorensen, held onto it, donating it on Mandela’s 100th birthday, July 18. Mandela died at the age of 95, in 2013.