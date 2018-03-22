Rauner administration again puts disputed state workers pay raise on ice

The Rauner administration is trying to avoid paying a 48-cent-per-hour to some home health workers. They are appealing a decision in a lawsuit by SEI Healthcare that led to a ruling by a Cook County judge that thousands of caregivers are due back pay and a raise. | File photo

The pay raises and backpay that a judge ordered the administration of Governor Bruce Rauner to begin paying by March 21 to thousands of home caregivers employed by the state are again in limbo.

Rauner administration attorneys plan to appeal the order and on Friday — five days before the March 21 deadline — they filed paperwork seeking to postpone payments during the appeal process.

Cook County Judge David Atkins this week granted a temporary stay on the payments while he considers whether or not to allow the stay to remain in place during the entire appeals process.

“It’s disappointing that he would do this,” said Virginia Grant, a home caregiver from Charleston – about 50 miles south of Champaign – who is one of several plaintiffs in the case. “We’re all disappointed, but we’re definitely not giving up.”

Grant, 61, works 25 hours a week. She helps dress, bathe and feed a woman who suffers from multiple sclerosis. She also performs a variety of tasks that include laundry, letter writing, phone calls, check book balancing and grocery shopping for a man whose physical motion is limited after having tumors removed from his spine.

The modest 48-cent-an-hour raise pay bump was part of a bipartisan budget compromise passed last summer over a Rauner veto. It was supposed to take effect by Aug 5.

But the raises were never handed out.

So the workers and the their union, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, sued.

On March 13, Atkins ruled the caregivers should receive back pay by March 21 and begin receiving their raises by the same date.

But the temporary stay Atkins placed on his order means the workers are still waiting to get paid.

“Rather than wasting the tax payers money on appeal, the Rauner administration should respect the court’s ruling and give these workers the money they deserve,” said attorney George Luscombe, who represented several caregivers who sued the state.

The wage issue affects about 28,000 caregivers – mostly part time – employed by the Illinois Department of Human Services through the Home Services Program. Under the state program, the caregivers are known as “personal assistants.”

According to the union, the total of all backpay owed through March 17 had reached about $9.9 million.

For Grant, that 48-cents-an-hour equals $12 a week. And her back-pay check would have been nearly $400 by the end of last week. She said she’d probably just use it to pay bills — “or maybe a vacation, which doesn’t happen often.”

SEIU Healthcare is among a group of labor organizations holding ownership stakes in the Chicago Sun-Times.

A Rauner administration spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday morning.