Rauner signs “red flag”, 72-hour waiting period gun control bills

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday signed into law a bill that allows family members or law enforcement officials to request a judge to order firearms temporarily removed from a person deemed a risk to themselves or others, in addition to a bill requiring a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases.

He said he’ll veto a bill requiring state certification of gun dealers, however, saying it burdens small businesses.

Rauner said the Lethal Order of Protection Act is a “very good” piece of legislation,” that is “rigorous, there has to be a judge…proof. We want to protect gun owners rights, but for those deemed to be dangerous, not let them have guns.”

The measure allows for family members to request an emergency order, similar to the standard of a search warrant, to remove firearms on an immediate basis. There’s also a six-month ordinance, which requires a higher standard of evidence, to order firearms be removed for 6 months — during which the person can appeal once. In addition to removing the firearms, the person’s FOID card will also be suspended. The firearm could either remain with law enforcement or remain with another family member.

“Our whole goal is not to have this be punitive, we want people to get the help they need so that at the end of six months, they can have their guns back,” Rep. Kathleen Willis, the Democratic House sponsor of the bill, said. “Too often we hear after a shooting that there were red flags, that there were warning signs that family members saw, that they felt powerless to do anything — this now gives them that power.”

“Many of these are red flags that we’re seeing…there’s a Facebook post that would state that you’re gonna end it all…having a Facebook post that says you’re gonna shoot up a school,” Willis said.

It was opposed by the National Rifle Association, in part because of concerns about curtailing the due-process rights of gun owners. Republican Rep. Peter Breen commended the bi-partisan effort behind the legislation, negotiating through the concerns of law enforcement and gun owners.

“There were a lot of moving parts to this, a lot of objections,” Breen said.