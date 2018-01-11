Rauner campaign pulls ad featuring embattled Missouri governor

Gov. Bruce Rauner's re-election campaign has pulled an ad which featured neighboring GOP governors, including Eric Greitens of Missouri, after Greitens admitted having an affair. | Screenshot

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s campaign has pulled an ad which chastised Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan that happened to feature Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens — after Greitens on Wednesday night admitted to having an extramarital affair.

Greitens and his wife released a statement which revealed he was “unfaithful,” in light of a months-long investigation by St. Louis TV affiliate KMOV.

In October, Rauner began running the ad featuring the governors of Wisconsin, Indiana and Missouri. The governors thanked Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan — Rauner’s chief nemesis — for passing a budget that included an income tax hike — which, presumably, would help those states compete with Illinois for businesses.

Greitens, in the ad, says people in Missouri are “big fans” of Madigan. “Big time,” he adds.

“It’s clear that Madigan’s obstruction has led to more jobs and economic growth elsewhere than in Illinois,” the Rauner campaign said in a fundraising email in November.

Rauner’s campaign on Thursday said the ad has been pulled.

“We’re pulling it from online. It’s been deleted from YouTube and our digital ads with it are no longer running,” spokesman Will Allison said.

Allison said that as of Tuesday, the ad was already not running on television, to make room for a new ad which seeks to link J.B. Pritzker to imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Rauner’s other ads, however, remain on YouTube.