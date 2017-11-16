Rauner signs legislation targeting sexual harassment

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday signed legislation that will require all lawmakers, lobbyists and state employees to undergo sexual harassment training every year, beginning next year.

Rauner signed both a measure which will require the training, as well as a bill that extends the statute of limitations on 27 cases pending before the Legislative Ethics Commission. The signings come about a week after legislators quickly passed both measures amid pressure over the lack of action when it comes to ethical complaints involving lawmakers.

The measure which will require training also changes the state employees’ ethics code to prohibit sexual harassment and includes a fine of up to $5,000 per violation.

Not everyone is pleased, however. Both the House and Senate have named members to a task force that will deal with sexual harassment. But some lawmakers are questioning why the Legislative Ethics Commission, made up of lawmakers, should be overseeing the inspector general, considering some of the complaints may be about other legislators.

An online campaign and open letter late last month helped to open the floodgates and embolden women in Illinois politics to come out about their experiences. And the public naming of State Sen Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, during a House committee by victims rights advocate Denise Rotheimer also helped to speed along the naming of Julie Porter as interim legislative inspector general — filling a position that had been vacant since 2015.

“The General Assembly should now look to meaningful reforms of its ethical oversight structure to ensure that the new Legislative Inspector General has robust and independent investigatory and enforcement power,” Rauner said in a statement issued by his office. “For example, after the Office of the Legislative Inspector General finds reasonable cause of a violation, there is a limitation of 18 months in which to file a complaint with the Legislative Ethics Commission. That time limitation will certainly need to be modified.”

Rotheimer told the Sun-Times she had an initial phone interview with Porter on Monday.

Lawmakers underwent sexual harassment training in Springfield last week. And legislative staffers planned to undergo training this week.

After both the bills passed, Rauner in a statement applauded lawmakers and called it a “step in the right direction.”