Rauner silent on $2.6M from friend supporting fund helping Roy Moore

Left to right: Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. | Santiago Covarrubias/For the Sun-Times; U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson): Richard Uihlein. 2007 File Photo.

Gov. Bruce Rauner publicly disavowed beleaguered Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore on Tuesday, saying he should step aside.

But the governor sidestepped questions about whether he should return $2.6 million in contributions from a longtime friend and supporter who is also the top donor to a political action committee paying for ads backing Moore.

Lake Forest business magnate Richard Uihlein — the co-founder of Uline Corp. — contributed $50,000 on Sept. 8, and another $50,000 on Nov. 22 to the Proven Conservative PAC. The second contribution came as Moore was already under fire over allegations he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl when he was in his 30s. Four other women have alleged sexual misconduct while they were underage.

The Democratic Governors Association is calling on Rauner to return the contribution, which Uihlein made during Rauner’s 2014 run for governor. Asked on Tuesday whether he should do so at a Chicago event, Rauner declined to address the funds.

“As I have stated publicly, I agree with those who have called for Roy Moore to step aside and not run for Senate,” Rauner said. “I urge him to step aside and let another candidate emerge.”

Asked again specifically about the contributions, Rauner was mum: “As I’ve said, I have urged Roy Moore to step aside as a candidate for the U.S. Senate.”

Rauner has called the allegations against Moore “concerning” and has urged him to step down since Nov. 13.

A Uihlein spokesman declined to comment on the contribution, or the status of Uihlein’s relationship to the Rauner campaign. Uihlein is a staunch conservative, and Rauner has upset some on the right by signing a bill that expands taxpayer funding of abortions. The backlash has spawned a potential Republican candidate in the primary, although state Rep. Jeanne Ives has yet to file her petitions with the Illinois Board of Elections. Ives has until Dec. 4 to do so.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Republican Party is calling on Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to return contributions from Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken, who is accused of improprieties by four women. While both Illinois senators have spoken out about Franken’s alleged actions, they haven’t returned the money.

“For Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, it’s all about the money, regardless of who gets hurt,” party spokesman Aaron DeGroot said in a statement.