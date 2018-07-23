Rauner: $200k given to Wilson not part of cash handouts ‘as far as I know’

Gov. Bruce Rauner admitted Monday that he’s given mayoral candidate Willie Wilson $200,000 over the past year to help people pay their property taxes — but the governor insists none of his money was in the cash Wilson handed out at a campaign event “as far as I know.”

But if it was, Rauner — who attended the campaign event with Wilson on Sunday — says he will demanded it be returned to him.

“I think that the idea of handing out cash if you’re a candidate for office is outrageous. It should not happen,” Rauner said.

Rauner said he did not know Wilson was going to hand out cash and did not learn of it until after the church service.

“I do not support that,” Rauner said.

The Sunday visit to an African-American church in Chicago is raising questions in both the gubernatorial and Chicago mayoral election after Rauner watched Wilson dole out stacks of cash to “struggling homeowners.”

While the event raised some eyebrows, the state’s Board of Elections said Wilson didn’t break any campaign finance laws if the money came from his foundation, and not from his campaign. And Willie Wilson’s campaign spokesman Scott Winslow on Monday said “we did nothing wrong.”



“It’s very normal and what’s being picked up is the mudslinging of the mayor race of Chicago,” Winslow said, adding Rauner attended the same event with Wilson last year.

Winslow said Wilson has been handing out cash as an annual event for more than 20 years. He said most of the $300,000 was already earmarked to people via checks, but that Wilson “always brings stacks of cash” to help others in need.

“He’s been doing that every year. Rauner has given his foundation money and the cash from the foundation was just a tiny part of it,” Winslow said.

The governor said Wilson came to him last year and asked for a $100,000 donation Wilson’s foundation to help families that are struggling and can’t pay their property taxes.

“I said I would. I gave him $100,000 last year … and in the last month or two I gave another $100,000 at his request to help people pay their property taxes,” Rauner said.

“As far as I know no money of mine got handed out to anyone, but we are checking right now, if it did I’m going to demand my money back,” he said.

Rauner said he thinks his donations came from his personal money. He plans to speak with Wilson about the cash handout. Rauner’s campaign on Monday said money being doled out by Wilson didn’t come from their campaign.

Vetting someone’s property tax woes and issuing them a check to help pay their taxes, “that’s a worthy cause,” Rauner said.

“Just handing out cash randomly to people, I’ve never done that, and I think it’s not a good thing to do,” Rauner said.

“It’s one thing if you’re just a person and you just want to walk around and throw money, I mean, it’s a free country. If you’re a candidate for office it’s not a proper thing to do,” he said.

Rauner said he didn’t ask anyone to vote at the church.

“I certainly did not, and I don’t know that anybody else did, but I certainly did not,” he said.

Rauner said he thinks one person from his campaign staff was at the church.

“I was there primarily to worship and the Reverend asked me to speak.”

Winslow confirmed the Rauner Family Foundation has donated to Wilson’s foundation and said it’s impossible to tell whether the money given out on Sunday was part of that contribution. He declined to specify how much the Rauner family contributed.

The Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation promoted Sunday’s event at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church as “one of the biggest property tax relief assistance” events of the year. On its Facebook page, the foundation said Wilson would be “giving away $300,000 to struggling homeowners.” While listed as a foundation event, it was streamed on Wilson’s campaign Facebook page.

In the end, Wilson told the Chicago Sun-Times he gave away closer to $200,000 in checks and cash. In a phone interview, he called it “a normal thing for me.”

“We’ve been paying people’s property taxes for years,” Wilson said, adding that the money was also meant to help people pay for smaller expenses, like food or bus passes.

Rauner’s campaign said the governor attended the Sunday service at the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church as a guest of Rev. Stephen Thurston.

“The governor has attended Sunday services at different churches across Illinois since he first ran for office, and other elected officials and community leaders are often present,” spokesman Will Allison said.

Allison on Monday said the money being handed out did not come from the Rauner campaign. He did not immediately respond to questions about whether any of the money came from the Rauner Family Foundation.

The Illinois State Board of Elections said money being handed out from his foundation and not his campaign committee wouldn’t violate the Campaign Finance Act. Spokesman Matt Dietrich said there have been no formal complaints alleging any wrongdoing.

“If someone files a complaint with us related to this, we will begin the complaint process,” Dietrich said in an email.

Wilson is one of 10 hoping to unseat Mayor Rahm Emanuel as he vies for his third-term.