Man wounded in Ravenswood shooting

A man was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old was sitting in his vehicle at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Francisco Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, police said. His condition had stabilized.

No one is in custody as North Detectives investigate the shooting, police said.