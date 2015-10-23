Ready to run in that Halloween costume?

This weekend and next will see a number of Halloween-themed runs.

If you’re going in costume, you know what you have to do today, don’t you? Get in that costume and take a short run around your yard or nearby park.

No, I am not recommending this just to give your neighbors a chuckle. (That’s just an added bonus).

Usually runners have a standard uniform of sorts. Shorts and T-shirts, same brand of socks and running shoes. Then Halloween comes and the whole outfit changes. Maybe the costume you’ve chosen includes wacky — and cumbersome — accessories that never were intended to be donned by runners.

That’s why it’s a good idea before a Halloween race to put that costume on and do a trial run. Think about it: that costume might be made out of some itchy fabric. You do not want to be running with it rubbing in all the wrong places; that’ll slow you down. Taking that preview run will give you time to figure out a remedy.

That mask might be awesomely scary, but can you breathe well wearing it — while running? It might be fine while you’re just standing and admiring yourself in the mirror, but you don’t know how it’s going to impact your breathing while on the run. Another reason to give it a try.

And, I always bring this up for folks like myself. My head and face sweat like nobody’s business when I do any sort of exercise. (Generally, my face looks like it’s on fire and my hair gets damp and stringy. A lovely look.) As much as I might like to wear a funny wig or outrageous makeup, if I were running I am pretty sure that would not work. How about you?

If that first elaborate costume doesn’t work, dress up your standard running attire with some fun accessories to get into the spirit of the Halloween season.

PHOTO: Danielle Parhizkaran~AP