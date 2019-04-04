Woman, 23, killed in North Chicago crash

A 23-year-old woman from Gurnee died in a crash last week in suburban North Chicago.

Rebecca Heraver was involved in the crash about 1 p.m. March 29 at the intersection of routes 137 and 43, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An preliminary autopsy performed Monday found Heraver died from multiple injuries from a motor vehicle crash, the coroner’s office said.

“We have been in close contact with Ms. Heraver’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time,” Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said in a statement.

North Chicago police did not reply to requests for details.