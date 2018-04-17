Reboyras calls off hearing on most extreme proposal for civilian police review

Ald. Ariel Reboyras says he'll air the most extreme proposed reforms to the Chicago Police Department at community meetings. | Fran Spielman/For the Sun-Times

A City Council hearing two years in the making on the most extreme of four rival proposals for civilian police review was abruptly cancelled Tuesday after a mayoral ally promised to air the proposal at a series of public hearings.

Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th), the mayoral ally who chairs the Committee on Public Safety, reiterated that the plan to abolish the Police Board, get rid of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and replace both with an elected, 22-member council is “too egregious” and doesn’t have the 26 votes needed for passage.

But he agreed to put it on equal footing with three other more moderate proposals after rookie Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) withdrew his parliamentary maneuver known as a Rule 41 to force a City Council floor fight that could have embarrassed Mayor Rahm Emanuel and put aldermen on the spot.

“He’s my colleague. The last thing we want is any silliness discussions on the floor. It’s only fair that I allow his ordinance to be heard citywide, including the other three [proposals] that are moving forward. And we’ll see what the outcome is,” Reboyras said Tuesday.

“My colleague does understand that it may not have the votes to pass if we were to bring this up today. So, I’m giving him an opportunity . . . to let the community voice their opinions.”

Ramirez-Rosa did not return phone calls for comment.

Last Friday, Reboyras was singing a different tune.

After three days of failed attempts to persuade Ramirez-Rosa to back off the Rule 41, Reboyras scheduled a City Council hearing and vote on the plan championed by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.

“I’d rather see him pull it out of the Rule 41, which means he doesn’t have to put on a show on City Council day . . . But he doesn’t want to do that. He’s not listening to what the chairman is asking him to do. So now, it’s gonna be done my way. Then, maybe he’ll get the message,” Reboyras said Friday, referring to Ramirez-Rosa.

“He’s forcing my hand . . . He’s wasting everybody’s time. I told him I don’t think anyone’s gonna vote on this matter. But he just wants to give these people some airtime. I’m gonna give him that opportunity.”

After Ramirez-Rosa read the Sun-Times story, he approached Reboyras seeking a face-saving compromise that would avoid an embarrassing defeat in a lopsided committee vote.

Reboyras was more than happy to oblige.

The plan championed by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression has been languishing in the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety for nearly two years.

It calls for the election of one representative from each of the city’s 22 police districts to a four-year term with a dedicated staff and an annual salary that would match what aldermen are paid.

The elected panel would be responsible for hiring and firing Chicago’s police superintendent and establishing police policy. It also would investigate police shootings and other allegations of excessive force and police abuse and pass judgment on police discipline.

The Police Board and COPA would be abolished.

Reboyras reiterated Tuesday that the plan is going nowhere.

“They get aldemanic salaries. They get to increase their budget as needed. They flat-out fire COPA. They flat-out fire the entire Police Board. It’s just too egregious,” the chairman said.

Reboyras said he’s now planning to hold public hearings across the city on the long-stalled Civilian Police Accountability Council along with three more moderate proposals for civilian police oversight.

One was crafted by the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and includes the power to subpoena documents, fire the police superintendent, reversible only by a two-thirds City Council vote, establish police policy, choose the Police Board and hire and fire the Police Board president.

The other two were introduced by Reboyras and neuter GAPA’s proposal in favor of a civilian review structure that’s more advisory in nature.

Police Board President Lori Lightfoot has accused Emanuel of blindsiding GAPA and betraying the promise he made to deliver meaningful civilian oversight.

Walter Katz, Emanuel’s deputy chief of staff for public safety, said if you look across the country, there is “no one right model” for civilian police review.

“Getting civilian oversight right is really, really hard to do. So, I can’t commit to living with or not living with any particular facet right now,” Katz said.

“It’s a matter of starting a dialogue and understanding what works best for Chicago. Recognizing that this city has a history of challenging police-community relations and trying to improve that.”

Reboyras said his goal is to hold three community hearings and a fourth at City Hall, then craft a compromise “before the end of May.”

Asked Tuesday what he expects the final compromise to look like, he said, “An advisory board with some powers. But not to fire and hire the superintendent. That’s definitely out of the question.”