CDC: 3 sexually transmitted diseases hit record highs across U.S.

More than 2 million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the United States last year — the most ever for the three sexually transmitted diseases, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a new report.

That’s even though each of those diseases is treatable with antibiotics.

Rates for all three have been rising for several years.

Health officials have said better testing and diagnosis have helped increased detection of cases, but treatment and prevention programs have been hurt by budget cuts.

Chlamydia is the most common of the three STDs, with nearly 1.6 million cases reported last year, according to the CDC. About 470,000 gonorrhea cases were reported, and 28,000 cases of the most contagious forms of syphilis.