Record Store Day 2018: Full list of what to buy, where to grab it

Chris Brown of Bull Moose Music in Portland, Maine, hatched the idea for Record Store Day that that started with 200 stores 10 years ago. About 1,600 record stores are expected to participate on Saturday. | AP Photo

An annual tradition since 2007, Record Store Day returns to independent music shops around the world Saturday, April 21, including at nearly 90 participating stores in Illinois and more than 30 in Chicago. Music fans’ enthusiasm for the iPod-unfriendly format may need less stoking today than it did 11 years ago — Sony Music resumed production of vinyl last summer after a 28-year hiatus — but the holiday designed to get more people into mom-and-pop music shops continues with special events, contests and appearances by popular artists.

Still, the most likely cause of the lines that will snake outside record stores early Saturday morning is the annual release of limited and special editions of new albums, reissued classics and exclusive compilations — some produced in quantities as small as 200 and available only on April 21.

If you’re still debating whether to sacrifice sleeping in Saturday to camp outside Dusty Groove at dawn, a flip through this comprehensive list of special album releases dropping on Record Store Day 2018 might help. One disclaimer via Record Store Day’s organizers: not all stores will carry all releases or participate in all promotions. Their advice: “Find a store near you and check with them directly. It’s always a good idea to be BFFs with your neighborhood record store.”

Scroll down for a list of participating Chicago record stores that signed the Record Store Day Pledge to sell their full stock of special-release records in-store at set prices and not online.

606 Records, 1808 S. Allport St.

A Music Experience, 1959 1/2 E. 73rd St.

Audio Archaeology, 1324 W. Devon Ave.

Beverly Records, 11612 S. Western Ave.

Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, 3156 W. Diversey Ave.

Bucket O’Blood Books & Records, 3182 N. Elston Ave.

Dave’s Records Chicago, 2604 N. Clark St.

Dusty Groove, 1120 N. Ashland Ave.

Gramaphone Records, 2843 N. Clark St.

Groovin High, Inc, 1047 W. Belmont Ave., #1

Joyride Records, 1914 W. Chicago Ave.

Laurie’s Planet of Sound, 4639 N. Lincoln Ave

Logan Hardware, 2532 W. Fullerton Ave.

Pinwheel Records, 1722 W. 18th St.

Raffe’s Record Riot, 4350 N. Cicero Ave.

Reckless Records: Loop, 26 E. Madison St.

Reckless Records: Broadway, 3126 N. Broadway

Reckless Records: Wicker Park, 1379 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Record Breakers, 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Shuga Records, 1272 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The Exchange, 935 W. Belmont Ave.

The Exchange, 1524 N. Milwaukee Ave.