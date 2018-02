Red light camera to be installed in the Loop

A red light camera will be installed Monday at the intersection of Lake Street and Wacker Drive in the Loop, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Tickets will not be given for violations until March 5, CDOT said.

These are the third set of red light cameras brought to the Loop, according to CDOT. The first cameras were installed Jan. 25 at Michigan and Ontario, and at Michigan and Jackson.