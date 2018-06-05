Belmont Red Line suspect who pushed woman onto tracks taken into custody: cops

Surveillance photo of a man suspected of pushing a 48-year-old woman onto the Red Line tracks at the Belmont Station on Sunday, June 3. | Chicago Police

A man who allegedly pushed a woman onto the CTA Red Line tracks Sunday at the Belmont station in the Lake View neighborhood has been taken into custody.

The 48-year-old woman was standing on the platform at 4:07 p.m. when she confronted a man who was publicly urinating on the tracks, Chicago Police said. When she turned to walk away the man pushed her down onto the tracks.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect after the incident in an effort to identify the man.

On Tuesday, police said a person had been taken into custody and charges were pending.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Medical Center in serious condition, police said.