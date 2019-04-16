No one injured in ‘minor fire’ on Red Line tracks at Jackson

No one was injured Tuesday after a fire was reported in the Red Line subway in the Loop.

Trains were halted at 5:10 p.m. for a “minor fire at track level” at the Jackson Street station, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

The blaze was extinguished and smoke was ventilated by the time firefighters arrived to the 300 block of South State Street, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The department is not investigating the incident since the fire was already put out, a spokesman for the department said.

The CTA has not responded to a request for comment on the cause or exact location of the fire.

Trains were running again with delays by 5:25, the CTA said.