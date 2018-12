Red Line trains stopped at 63rd for medical emergency

Red Line L service was halted on the South Side Wednesday morning for a medical emergency on the tracks.

Service was suspended shortly after 5 a.m. for the emergency at the 63rd Street station, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

The CTA said service was suspended from 47th Street to 95th Street, and that shuttle buses would be available.

The Chicago Fire Department could not be reached for details.