Red Line service resumes after person fell on tracks at 79th Street

CTA Red Line trains were temporarily halted after a person fell on the tracks at a South Side station Tuesday afternoon in Chatham.

Someone fell on the tracks at 12:37 p.m. at the 79th Street station, 15 W. 79th St., according to Chicago police and the Chicago Transit Authority. It was not immediately clear whether the person was injured.

Power was shut off between 23rd Street and 95th Street and trains were stopped in both directions, officials said.

Train service was resuming with residual delays by 12:49 p.m., according to a service alert from the CTA.