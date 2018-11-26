Normal Red Line routing resumes after person on tracks at Clark/Division

CTA Red line trains were temporarily rerouted to elevated tracks Monday afternoon because of a person on the subway tracks on the Near North Side.

Red Line subway trains were rerouted because of an “unauthorized person on the tracks” at the Clark/Division station, the CTA said in a statement issued about 12:30 p.m.

Trains operated normally between Howard and Fullerton and between 95th and Cermak/Chinatown, according to the CTA. However, instead of entering the subway tracks, trains were diverted via the Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt elevated stations.

Normal routing was resuming with residual delays as of 12:55 p.m., according to the CTA.