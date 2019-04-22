Red Line subway trains to Howard no longer rerouted to elevated tracks

Red Line subway trains were diverted to elevated tracks between the Cermak-Chinatown and Fullerton stations Monday due to a mechanical problem on a train.

Howard-bound trains were diverted just before 7 a.m. and normal service resumed about an hour later, according to an alert from the CTA.

Service to the 95th/Dan Ryan stop was not affected, the CTA said.