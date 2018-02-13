Red Line trains halted because of person on tracks near Sheridan

CTA Red Line trains were halted Tuesday afternoon because of a person on the tracks at the Sheridan station on the North Side.

Trains were standing in both directions because of a person on the tracks near the Sheridan station, 3940 N. Sheridan Road, according to service alerts from the CTA.

Officers were called to the station at 11:53 a.m. and were speaking with a male who was on the tracks, according to Chicago Police.

A CTA spokeswoman said that according to preliminary information, no injuries had been reported and all passengers were off of the stopped trains as of 12:40 p.m.

Red Line service was halted in both directions between Howard and Belmont, the CTA said. Shuttle buses were running in both directions through the affected area and stopping at all rail stations.