Transportation

04/16/2019, 12:49pm

Normal Red Line service resumes after mechanical issue in Loop

By Sun-Times Wire
CTA Red Line trains are running with residual delays after service was briefly rerouted to elevated tracks through the Loop Tuesday.

A mechanical problem near the Jackson station about 12:20 p.m. prompted trains to operate on the Brown Line elevated tracks between Cermak/Chinatown and Fullerton, according to a service alert from the CTA.

Normal train routing through the subway resumed by 12:45 p.m., although riders were advised to expect residual delays and congestion because of the disruption, the CTA said.

Further details about the mechanical issue were not immediately available.

