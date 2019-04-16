Normal Red Line service resumes after mechanical issue in Loop

CTA Red Line trains are running with residual delays after service was briefly rerouted to elevated tracks through the Loop Tuesday.

A mechanical problem near the Jackson station about 12:20 p.m. prompted trains to operate on the Brown Line elevated tracks between Cermak/Chinatown and Fullerton, according to a service alert from the CTA.

Normal train routing through the subway resumed by 12:45 p.m., although riders were advised to expect residual delays and congestion because of the disruption, the CTA said.

Further details about the mechanical issue were not immediately available.