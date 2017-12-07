Red Line trains to use elevated tracks due to North Side derailment

A derailment Thursday night is causing Red Line trains bound for the 95th/Dan Ryan Station to be diverted from the subway to elevated tracks.

After stopping at Fullerton, 95th Station-bound train will be diverted to make stops at elevated stations at Armitage, Sedgewick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt, according to a Chicago Transit Authority alert about 8:15 p.m.

Trains will then stop at Cermak-Chinatown and make regular stops to 95th Street.

Riders are also encouraged to consider using the No. 22 and No. 29 buses as an alternative.

Howard-bound trains are not affected, the CTA said.