Operator falls onto Red Line tracks at 95th Street station

Red Line trains were operating with delays after an employee was injured on the tracks near the 95th Street station on the South Side.

About 8:30 a.m., an operator of the Chicago Transit Authority fell onto the tracks, according to a CTA spokesperson. They did not make contact with the third rail.

Emergency crews were on scene, the spokesperson said. The extent of the employee’s injuries was minimal.

Crews were still trying to figure out how the employee fell onto the tracks.