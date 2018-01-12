Red, Purple Line trains shut down, person removed from tracks at Bryn Mawr

Red and Purple Lines have been shut down Friday morning for a medical emergency in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood.

Trains in both directions were halted between the Howard and Belmont stops just after 7 a.m. as crews treated a medical emergency at the Bryn Mawr stop, according to the CTA.

Power was shut down as a person was removed from the tracks, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Their condition wasn’t known, and it was unclear how they ended up on the tracks.

Trains were operating only between Belmont and 95th, the CTA said. Shuttle buses were available to provide connecting service through the area. Commuters could consider using the No. 22 Clark, No. 84 Peterson, No. 136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express, No 147 Outer Drive Express or No. 151 Sheridan buses.