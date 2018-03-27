Coming Wednesday: A whole new Chicago Sun-Times in print and online

The Chicago Sun-Times is announcing it will debut a fully redesigned newspaper and website this Wednesday, March 28, eight months after a diverse coalition of individuals and organized labor groups bought the newspaper.

The redesign is a collaboration between the Sun-Times and Ogilvy, one of the largest marketing and communications companies in the world.

“I’m grateful to everyone at the Sun-Times and to the superb team at Ogilvy for the hard work they did together so that we can better communicate with our readers,” Sun-Times CEO Edwin Eisendrath said. “We’re debuting a more straightforward and cleaner look both in print and at suntimes.com, and serving up content in a more organized way on both platforms.”

The news organization’s transformation isn’t just happening in print. It’s advancing digitally, too, with a new news app and podcasts on race relations, sports and more.

Led by Carol Fowler, Senior Vice President for Digital News Products, the Sun-Times also is now broadcasting full-scale live video programming at suntimes.com. A recent Democratic gubernatorial forum and #suntimeslive election night show drew more than 120,000 viewers. A new food series hosted by legendary Chicago broadcaster Linda Yu and neighborhoods coverage anchored by Ji Suk Yi, formerly of ABC7’s “Windy City Live,” also are planned.

The new Sun-Times logo incorporates a star from the Chicago flag. That’s a nod to the Chicagoans in every neighborhood who’ve helped keep the paper in business by reading it each day and coming to its website; to the businesses that advertise with it, and to the investors who fund its work — individuals as well as organized labor groups.

“Our redesign goes beyond the look and feel of the paper. We are taking back our editorial voice,” Sun-Times Editor-in-Chief Chris Fusco said. “Gone are pre-produced pages from USA Today. Instead, our editors, all with deep experience in this city, will be in complete charge of our news product, including nation-world and business coverage more relevant to Chicagoans.”

In the past few weeks, the Sun-Times has brought back its “Weekend Plus” Friday section, giving readers a broad offering of events for weekend fun and providing the city’s best coverage of arts, music, culture dining, movies and TV. The Sun-Times also is now producing glossy 64-page “premium content” magazines, the first two celebrating the Illinois bicentennial and the city’s love affair with the Cubs and White Sox.