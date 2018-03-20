How to register to vote on Election Day in Illinois

Did you procrastinate or forget to register to vote, but still want to participate in today’s primary election?

No problem. Illinoisans can now register to vote and cast their ballots on Election Day at polling places across the state, according to Cook County Clerk David Orr.

“Anyone can go to their home precinct — that’s the key, not an early-voting site — their home precinct, where they can register and vote,” Orr told the Sun-Times.

If you’re not sure where your local precinct is, you can check at chicagoelections.com if you live in the city or cookcountyclerk.com if you live in suburban Cook County.

“But don’t be confused, because sometimes a school right across the street may not be your precinct,” Orr said. “You may see the flag, but it may not be yours because sometimes the street may be the dividing line.”

Voters must bring two kinds of identification — such as a passport, driver’s license, state ID card, school or work ID, utility, medical or insurance bill, school report card, or a bank statement — one with your current address, and you can register and vote at the same time.

“And if you’re 17, and you’re going to be 18 before Nov. 6, which is the general election, you can now register and vote as a 17-year-old in the primary,” Orr added.

Voting is open until 6 p.m.

Watch here:

For more information, go to the Chicago Board of Elections or the Cook County Clerk websites.