Rehab work to limit traffic on Winnetka Road Bridge in Northfield to single lane

Traffic on the Winnetka Road Bridge over the Skokie River in Northfield will be reduced to a single lane starting Monday.

The rehab work is expected to continue until the end of August, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The project will reduce traffic on the bridge to a single, reversible lane.

Work crews will be removing and replacing major bridge elements, cleaning and tuckpointing stone walls and resurfacing the road, IDOT said.

Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays and allow for extra travel time, IDOT said.