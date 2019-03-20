Charges filed against duo arrested while following armored truck in Merrillville

U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Indiana | Google Maps

Federal charges have been filed against two men who were arrested Monday while following an armored truck with guns in their vehicle in Merrillville, Indiana.

Police saw 23-year-old Reilly Jackson Jr. driving a vehicle following a Brink’s armored truck on March 18 as it collected money from banks and businesses, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana. Delvin Perkins, 23, was riding in the passenger seat.

An investigation and “other information received” led officers to pull the vehicle over, prosecutors said. Investigators found two guns in the vehicle.

Jackson, who lives in Griffith, Indiana, was charged with a federal count of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Perkins, who lives in South Holland, was charged with possession of firearms by a felon.

The case remains under investigation by the FBI.