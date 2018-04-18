Relative of past Chicago Tribune publisher seeks Tronc stake

A distant relative of legendary Chicago Tribune publisher Col. Robert McCormick is seeking a stake in Tronc, the parent company of the newspaper. | Sun-Times file photo

CHICAGO — A distant relative of legendary Chicago Tribune publisher Col. Robert McCormick is seeking a stake in Tronc, the parent company of the newspaper.

Sargent McCormick tells Crain’s Chicago Business there is a need to have a solid newspaper in Chicago that he says “can capture, reclaim its notions of truth and trustworthiness.”

The 35-year-old McCormick wouldn’t talk about plans for the nation’s second-largest newspaper company, which includes the Baltimore Sun and Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel. Tronc announced earlier this year the sale of the Los Angeles Times.

Tronc former chairman Michael Ferro recently disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission filing he’s selling his stake to McCormick and his McCormick Media.

Ferro’s Merrick Media is selling its 25.4 percent stake, or 9 million shares, at $23 a share, according to the filing.

Ferro stepped down as chairman last month just hours before Forbes magazine reported alleged sexual misconduct.