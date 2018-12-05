Remains found behind Porter Regional Hospital identified as former patient

Human remains discovered in September behind a hospital near Valparaiso, Indiana, have been identified as a patient who left the hospital two months earlier.

The skeletal remains were found above ground at 1:18 p.m. on Sept. 4 several hundred yards northwest of Porter Regional Hospital, 85 E. US-6 Frontage Road, according to a statement from the Porter County coroner’s office. The discovery was made by employees of Enbridge Pipeline.

The body has since been identified as that of 42-year-old Tammy Brewer of Portage, according to the coroner’s office. The identification was made using dental records.

Brewer had left the hospital on July 3 “against medical advice,” the coroner’s office said. Her manner of death appeared to be natural and “there was no evidence of perimortem skeletal trauma.”