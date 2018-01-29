Reps. Bobby Rush, Danny Davis boycotting Trump State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON – Two more Democratic Illinois House members – Bobby Rush and Danny Davis – said Monday they will boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Rush said in a statement that Trump’s presidency is “built on racism, stupidity, and lies.”

Davis spokesman Ira Cohen told the Chicago Sun-Times that Davis will be in Chicago on Tuesday and will be watching the Democratic response. That will be delivered by Rep. Joe Kennedy III D-Mass., a nephew of Illinois Democratic governor hopeful Chris Kennedy.

This post will be updated with the Davis statement on his boycott.

On Friday, Rep. Jan Schakowsky D-Ill., told the Chicago Sun-Times she will not attend Trump’s first State of the Union speech.

Rush said in a statement, “This has been the most chaotic, divisive, and incompetent first year of any administration and I will not sit and watch as Trump pretends that he’s off to a successful start. He’s not.

“Trump does not respect the office, our long standing institutions, traditions, and many of our citizens, who he has repeatedly insulted. We are watching the presidency erode before our eyes and I, for one, refuse to participate in pomp and circumstance that does nothing but normalize his egregious and hateful behavior. This is a presidency that has been built on racism, stupidity, and lies, which has already wasted enough of America’s time and I will not waste anymore of mine.”