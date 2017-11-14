Gutierrez grills AG Jeff Sessions on prosecuting Hillary Clinton

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., grilling Attorney General Jeff Sessions at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, pressed him on whether he will appoint a special prosecutor to probe Hillary Clinton – and fulfill a key promise President Donald Trump made during the campaign.

There have been news reports that Sessions is mulling naming a second special prosecutor to look into alleged wrongdoing in several Clinton-related matters.

At the hearing, Gutierrez asked Sessions on whether he would, as a Trump appointee, “honor” Trump’s campaign promise to try to put Clinton in jail.

Citing Trump’s remarks at the second presidential debate last year, Gutierrez quoted Trump promising to Clinton, “if I win,” he would “get a special prosecutor to look into your situation because there has never been so many lies, so much deception.”

Sessions sidestepped a direct answer, telling Gutierrez, “I will fulfill my duties as attorney general.”

Gutierrez was so skeptical of Session’s that he brought a salt shaker to the hearing, holding it up when it was his turn to quiz the attorney general to dramatize how he was taking Session’s testimony with, as the saying goes, a grain of salt.

Also of note so far at the House Judiciary Committee hearing: Sessions said he didn’t recall meeting with Chicago native and former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopulous until after he read news media reports — and Papadopulous’ own accounts of events made public when he pled guilty last month to lying to the FBI. Earlier, Sessions said he had “no recollection” of a Trump Tower meeting until he read news reports.

Once his memory was refreshed, Sessions told the Judiciary Committee that he talked with Papadopulous. “I believe I wanted to make clear to him he was not authorized to represent the [Trump] campaign with the Russian government or any government for that matter.” Sessions said if he had remembered that meeting of 18 months ago when he testified before Congress a few weeks ago, he would have “gladly reported it.”

Last month, in a plea agreement, Papadopoulos admitted he lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russians during last year’s presidential race. Papadopoulos, 30, a graduate of Niles West High School and DePaul University, has been cooperating with the feds since late July.