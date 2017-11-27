Rep. Luis Gutierrez to retire from Congress, sources say

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez discusses relief for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017. File Photo | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Signaling the end to a quarter century career in Congress, Rep. Luis Gutierrez will announce his retirement Tuesday, Democratic sources tell the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Near Northwest Side Democrat has been one of the more high-profile Latino politicians in the country, advocating forcefully for immigrant rights, since he became a U.S. representative 25 years ago.

Gutierrez, 63, planned to make his retirement announcement Tuesday in Chicago, the sources said.

He has a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Magianno’s Little Italy restaurant.

The sources added that Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Chicago, likely will run to succeed Gutierrez in next year’s election.

Before becoming a congressman, Gutierrez was an alderman allied with then-Mayor Harold Washington during the “Council Wars” period at City Hall in the 1980s.

Known as “El Gallito” (Spanish for “The Little Rooster”) for his slight build and combative political style, Gutierrez also has been a major player for decades in the long-running debate over the future of Puerto Rico, his ancestral homeland.

He said he would retire a decade ago, sparking fierce jockeying to represent his district, but quickly reversed that decision and continued to serve in Washington with little real opposition to his re-election campaigns.

Gutierrez filed nominating signature petitions to run again Monday, but the sources said he would pull that paperwork Tuesday.

Contributing: Lynn Sweet