Fake repairmen burglarize Peterson Park homes

Burglars posing as repairmen have targeted homes in Peterson Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

In each of the three burglaries, a phony repairman lures the victim into another room or outside while another person steals jewelry or money from the home, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened within blocks of each other:

about 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 2900 block of West Hollywood Avenue;

about 2 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 5900 block of North Virginia Avenue; and

between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 2800 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.