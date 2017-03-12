Repairs planned for 115th Street Bridge over Bishop Ford

Lane closures will take place later this month for repairs to a bridge that carries 115th Street over the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

To complete the work, 115th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction over Interstate 94 starting March 20, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The project, which is expected to be completed over the summer, includes repairs to the bridge and reconstruction of the bridge deck, IDOT said. Drivers can expect delays and should watch for signals and flaggers in the work zones.