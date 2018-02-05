Repairs will close Kinzie Street bridge starting Wednesday

The Kinzie Street bridge will close Wednesday for repairs and will remain closed into the following week.

The bridge over the North Branch of the Chicago River will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. Feb. 13, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers headed east should turn south on Desplaines Street to cross the river east at Lake Street, CDOT said. Drivers headed away from the city should turn south on LaSalle Street and take Wacker Drive west to Lake to cross the river.

A separate detour will be posted for bicyclists that will utilize the Grand Avenue bridge.