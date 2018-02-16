Repeat Chicago felon gets life in prison for new weapons convictions in Kane Co.

A repeat Chicago felon who was convicted of new weapons charges last year will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ordered Thursday.

Kane County Judge Donald M. Tegeler Jr. sentenced 45-year-old Donnie Davis to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Kane Count State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge Tegeler in June convicted Davis of armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card, the state’s attorney’s office said.

In March of 2016, Davis, of Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, had gone to a home in the 100 block of North Kendall Street in Aurora to buy drugs from a person he knew, officials said. When the pair went into the kitchen to get the drugs, Davis put a handgun to the victim’s chest and demanded drugs and cash. Davis ran away with about $1,000 worth of marijuana and $300 cash.

Davis was convicted in 1992 in Cook County of aggravated battery with a firearm and in 2008 in McHenry County of home invasion, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Davis’s three Class X felony convictions within 20 years, not including the time he was in prison, subjected him to a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Davis is required to serve the full sentence and is not eligible for parole.